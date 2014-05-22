Kentucky Air War Heats Up After McConnell Victory

Minority Leader Mitch McConnell’s crushing victory over his Tea Party-aligned challenger Tuesday night has kicked off a new round of television advertisements in Kentucky’s hotly-contested Senate race.

Alison Lundergan Grimes, the Democrat who will face off against McConnell in the fall, launched her first television ad of the general election. It features a soft introduction to her candidacy and touts her bipartisan credentials.

“I’m running because I believe we need a senator who puts partisanship aside and works with both Democrats and Republicans to do what’s right for Kentucky,” she says in the 60-second spot, quietly speaking directly to the camera. “And no matter who our president is, I won’t answer to them; I’ll only answer to you.”

The message is a preview of Grimes’ defence against what is sure to be a common line of attack against her: that she will rubber stamp President Barack Obama’s agenda in the conservative-leaning state.

Indeed, in another ad released less than 24 hours after last night’s primary, Kentuckians for Strong Leadership, a pro-McConnell super PAC, aggressively linked Grimes to both Obama and national liberals.

“Liberals coast to coast are rolling out the red carpet for Alison Grimes,” the PAC’s ad declares.

Reached for a response, a Grimes spokeswoman pointed Business Insider to an earlier statement linking the McConnell PAC to Obama’s own donors.

The spokeswoman, Charly Norton, further said the Grimes ad today is part of a “statewide, six-figure” buy. Kentuckians for Strong Leadership did not immediately respond to a request for comment on its own ad buy.

