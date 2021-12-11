50 people feared dead in Kentucky, after devastating tornados rip through the state. Death toll could rise to 100, says Governor.

Governor Andy Beshear says 50-100 people are likely to have been killed by tornado damage overnight.

Beshear declared a state of emergency in the area.

Tornados and severe storms have surged through Arkansas, Illinois, Tennessee, Kentucky, and Missouri.



Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear has said that deaths due to extreme tornadoes are “likely” to have exceeded 50 and maybe as many as 100.

Speaking at a press conference early Saturday morning, Beshear said that “this is going to be some of the worst tornado damage that we’ve seen in a long time. This is likely to be the most severe tornado outbreak in our state’s history.”

He said some 50 people are “likely” to have been killed, and in an interview with local TV station WLKY that the number of dead could be “significantly north of that,” per the Evening Standard.

Beshear reported that 56,854 people were left without power due to the extreme weather.

—Governor Andy Beshear (@GovAndyBeshear) December 11, 2021

He tweeted to say that he believes the worst of the weather will be “over by daybreak.”

This story is developing. Please check back for updates.