Kent Police confirm they will investigate allegations of vote fraud in the seat where UKIP leader Nigel Farage lost

Getty UKIP’s leader Nigel Farage resigned immediately after he failed to claim the South Thanet seat.

The Kent Police have confirmed that they received reports of electoral fraud in the South Thanet constituency contested by UK Independence Party leader Nigel Farage.

Reports of irregularities in the South Thanet vote cropped up on social media soon after the result was announced, with the Conservatives’ Craig Mackinlay seeing off the challenge of Farage with a lead of over 2,800 votes.

However, not everyone was convinced that it was a fair contest. On Twitter, the hashtag #Thanetrigged began trending with UKIP supporters pointing to a tweet by the Spectator’s Isabel Hardman that appeared to correctly guess the result hours before the official count had started.

Very good source tells me Farage *has* lost South Thanet. I’d be surprised if they were wrong. But we’ll see. http://t.co/ko0nFZL9Bh

— Isabel Hardman (@IsabelHardman) May 7, 2015

Others suggested that UKIP’s victory in the Thanet local council elections, where the party took 33 seats to the Conservatives 18, suggests that the party should have done better in the constituency vote.

Can’t believe that @UKIP voters in Thanet South would vote UKIP local council, but NOT Westminster MP. It just doesn’t add up #thanetrigged

— Frank (@f_r_a_n_x_) May 12, 2015

A spokesperson for Kent Police told Sky News: “Kent Police has received a report of electoral fraud. Inquiries are ongoing.”

We don’t yet know whether the investigation will focus on the issues raised by #Thanetrigged as it is not clear who made the allegations. What we can say is that it is yet another twist in the story that has already seen Farage’s defeat, his resignation and then his un-resignation.

