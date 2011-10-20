Former Buffalo Bills Great Kent Hull Died At Age 50

Former Buffalo Bills star Kent Hull died after suffering a heart attack at age 50, according to BuffaloNews.com.



Hull played centre for the Bills from 1986 to 1996, was a three-time pro-bowler, and was inducted into the Buffalo Hall of Fame in 1997.

“Of all 47 years of my coaching career, this was one of the most memorable guys I ever had the honour to coach,” Marv Levy, Hull’s former coach said.

After retiring from the NFL, Kent ran a farm in Greenwood, Miss.

