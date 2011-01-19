A Key Democratic Senator Is Retiring, And This Map Shows Why Obamacare Is Doomed In 2012

Joe Weisenthal

Kent Conrad, a Democrat from North Dakota, told his staff this morning that he won’t be running for re-election in 2012.

Obviously he was going to have a tough fight holding on in a conservative state.

And in fact, 2012 is going to be a rout for Democrats. Just look at this map. The Democrats have WAY more seats to hold than the GOP (Blue = Democrats Senate Seats up for grabs).

If the GOP can add three seats, and win the Presidency, kiss Obamacare goodbye.

2012 election map

Photo: Wikipedia

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.

Tagged In

home-us politics