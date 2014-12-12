A Dank, 420-Square-Foot Garage That You Can't Live In Is Selling In London For $1 Million

Dina Spector

A two-car, 420-square-foot garage in Kensington is being sold for $US1,019,466 in the latest wonderful example of London’s absurd housing market.

House prices continue to increase across the UK, especially in the capital. London house prices rose 12.1% in September, up a bit from 11.7% in August, according to the Office of National Statistics. The average price of a house in London is $US796,549, based on September ONS figures.

For what it’s worth, the garage is located in Kensington’s Lexham Gardens, a posh area in West London.

Screen Shot 2014 12 11 at 2.35.37 PM

Zoopla

PERK: The garage door is electric.

Garage

You might prefer the listing agent’s description of the space: A “chalet-style” freehold garage/workshop. There’s room for two cars. Or you could fill it with a bunch of random stuff, like shelves, boxes, a watering can, and a bike.

Screen Shot 2014 12 11 at 12.30.31 PM

Ten years ago, permission was granted to change the property into a single residence, but the new owners would have to apply for planning permission again.

GarageZoopla

The property is located about 0.3 miles from three Underground stations. 

Garage

Zoopla

 

