A Dank, 420-Square-Foot Garage That You Can't Live In Is Selling In London For $1 Million

A two-car, 420-square-foot garage in Kensington is being sold for $US1,019,466 in the latest wonderful example of London’s absurd housing market.
House prices continue to increase across the UK, especially in the capital. London house prices rose 12.1% in September, up a bit from 11.7% in August, according to the Office of National Statistics. The average price of a house in London is $US796,549, based on September ONS figures.
For what it’s worth, the garage is located in Kensington’s Lexham Gardens, a posh area in West London.
Zoopla
PERK: The garage door is electric.
You might prefer the listing agent’s description of the space: A “chalet-style” freehold garage/workshop. There’s room for two cars. Or you could fill it with a bunch of random stuff, like shelves, boxes, a watering can, and a bike.
Ten years ago, permission was granted to change the property into a single residence, but the new owners would have to apply for planning permission again.
The property is located about 0.3 miles from three Underground stations.
Zoopla
NOW WATCH: This Drone Footage Of Desolate Detroit Looks Like Something From ‘The Walking Dead’
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.