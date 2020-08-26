3 people were shot, and 2 are dead, after protesters in Kenosha, Wisconsin, clashed with armed civilians

Tayfun Coskun/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images An armed civilian helps a bleeding man in clashes in Kenosha, Wisconsin, on August 25, 2020.

Three people were shot, two of whom are now dead, after a clash between protesters and armed civilians in Kenosha, Wisconsin, late on Tuesday.

Protesters have taken to the streets each night since Monday to denounce racism and policy brutality following the near-fatal shooting of 29-year-old Black man Jacob Blake by police on Sunday.

A number of businesses were set alight by demonstrators on Tuesday, prompting the state’s governor to deploy the National Guard.

Small groups of armed civilians have also taken it upon themselves to defend the town’s businesses.

In a statement published early Wednesday, the Kenosha Police Department said two people were dead after a shooting at around 11:45 p.m. on Tuesday night.

“The shooting resulted in two fatalities and a third gunshot victim was transported to a hospital with serious, but non-life threatening injuries,” it said.

Kenosha County Sheriff David Beth previously told The Kenosha News: “I don’t know if there was more than one shooter or just a single one.”

Tayfun Coskun/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images Clashes between protesters and armed civilians, who protect the streets of Kenosha against arson, seen in Kenosha, Wisconsin, on August 25, 2020.

Videos and testimony from journalists at the scene posted to social media suggest that shots were fired by a man armed with an AR-15 rifle.

In one video, the armed man is seen running away from a crowd of protesters. He trips and falls, and upon getting up is seen shooting several people at close range.

Footage of the incident was posted to Twitter by Brendan Gutenschwager, a videographer who regularly films protests.

A separate video posted to Twitter by Julio Rosas, a journalist with Townhall.com, showed protesters in a tense stand off with a group of armed men protecting a gas station.

Rioters are getting into confrontations with armed citizens who are out here to prevent looting and destruction to businesses. pic.twitter.com/f65YkP24kG — Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) August 26, 2020

A second video, posted to Twitter by The Daily Caller news outlet, showed what it said was one of its own video journalists carrying a bloodied and unconscious man to safety.

A woman who identified herself as Carol Badoni from Burlington, Wisconsin, told The Washington Post that she tried to revive one of those shot.

“He definitely was not breathing,” she said, the Post reported. “His eyes were rolled back in his head. There was no pulse.”

Morry Gash/AP Photo An American flag is engulfed in flames above a department of corrections building during protests on Aug. 24, 2020, in Kenosha, Wisconsin, sparked by the shooting of Jacob Blake by a Kenosha police officer.

Beth, the county sheriff, said one of those shot walked to a nearby hospital to seek treatment.

Blake, the man shot by police on Sunday, remains in intensive care in hospital as of Wednesday morning.

Blake’s father, also named Jacob Blake, said Tuesday that his son was shot at least seven times by the officer and is now paralysed from the waist down.

A Black Lives Matter organiser in Kenosha told Insider on Monday: “Until this city hears that the officer has been fired, or what the update is, the city is going to keep burning.”

