Kenosha residents frustrated by police's heavy handed response in the Jacob Blake case while a pro-Trump mob rampaged through the U.S. Capitol

Aisha Jefferson Protestors march through Kenosha after the District Attorney announced he wouldn’t charge the police officers involved in the Jacob Blake shooting

Kenosha braced for civil unrest last week after the district attorney announced that he would not charge the police officers who shot Jacob Blake last summer

But demonstrations in the Wisconsin city were peaceful while pro-Donald Trump rioters rampaged through the U.S. Capitol building, leaving six dead, including two Capitol police officers

Residents questioned law enforcement’s response to the Jacob Blake protests versus the lax police presence at the U.S. Capitol Jan. 6

As the world watched a pro-President Donald Trump mob storm the U.S. Capitol Wednesday, the Kenosha community was relieved it was spared similar upheaval following the Kenosha County district attorney’s decision not to charge the police officers involved in the Jacob Blake shooting.District Attorney Michael Graveley outlined evidence last week that included photos of a knife he said Blake carried at the time of the shooting which supported his decision not to charge Kenosha police officer Rusten Sheskey, 31, with shooting the 29-year-old Blake seven times in the back in front of his children, leaving him paralysed from the waist down.

Aisha Jefferson Community activist Porche Bennett-Bey moment after the district attorney announced he would not charge the police officers involved in the Jacob Blake shoorting

Porche Bennett-Bey, 32, one of the local community leaders who emerged during last year’s protests, was outside the county courthouse when she heard the announcement. She told Insider she was “upset” and was “hoping that it would be different,” though she saw it coming. She said Sheskey should have at least been charged with excessive force. After participating in a car caravan protest led by Blake’s uncle, Justin Blake, the mother of three spent last Wednesday in her house, still processing the DA’s decision and watching pro-Trump rioters’ unprecedented siege on the U.S. Capitol complex. “I can honestly say it feels good for Americans to see they were wrong the entire time about us,” Bennett-Bey said, referencing those who anticipated vandalism and looting would follow the Blake shooting decision. “It shows that we aren’t the ones who are the problem. We aren’t animals. We aren’t savages. We aren’t any of that.” Mayhem ensued when rioters breached Capitol Hill security early Wednesday afternoon, disrupting the certification of President-elect Joe Biden’s Electoral College win as frightened lawmakers were forced to evacuate or into hiding. The mob, which both Democrats and Republicans say were egged on by Trump, scaled the walls outside the Capitol, broke windows, forced their way through emergency exits, urinated and smeared faeces in the hallways, attacked police and looted House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s office.

The rioters overwhelmed Capitol Police, with Insider reporting some police stood by the Capitol’s entrance while the mob streamed past.

Social media video showed some police officers opening barricades for the mob and snapping selfies with them inside the Capitol. The department’s police chief Steven Sund has since resigned over the force’s mishandling of the insurrection.

The unrest resulted in five fatalities â€” including a Capitol Hill police officer and a San Diego woman shot by Capitol police â€” and more than 70 arrests.

Bennett-Bey couldn’t help but compare how the Trump supporters reacted to a decision they disagreed with â€” Biden defeating Trump in the presidential election â€” to how Kenosha protesters reacted to the Blake shooting decision and law enforcement’s handling of each group. “We got a decision that we didn’t want to hear but we didn’t go and barge in buildings and destroy nothing, and no one was killed. We didn’t do that. We were peaceful â€¦ for hours,” said Bennett-Bey, an U.S. Army veteran. Biden expressed similar sentiments this week, saying Black Lives Matter protesters would have been “treated very, very differently” than the “mob of thugs” that stormed the Capitol. “We all know that’s true. And it is unacceptable. Totally unacceptable. The American people saw it in plain view and I hope it sensitizes them to what we have to do,” Biden said. Bennett-Bey said she appreciated Biden’s message but said he’s going to have to do more than talk.

Bennett-Bey said if it had been Black Lives Matter protesters at the Capitol, the outcome would have been entirely different. “If it was us, we would be in jail,” Bennett-Bey said.

Kenosha braced for the worst



In anticipation of the DA’s decision, Kenosha officials asked Gov. Tony Evers to deploy nearly 500 Wisconsin National Guard troops to the city. Police erected tall metal fencing around its public safety complex and the Kenosha County Courthouse, the epicentre of last summer’s demonstrations.

On Tuesday, National Guards officers with long guns paced the streets surrounding the Dinosaur Discovery Museum after a dinosaur skeleton on the front lawn was torn down during last summer’s Blake protests. Some soldiers patrolled inside the museum, occasionally stepping outside, while others sat inside military Humvees used to block vehicle access to the street bordering the museum’s front lawn. Guardsmen were also posted in various locations at the county courthouse and police complex.

Aisha Jefferson The National Guard patrols the county courthouse after the District Attorney announced he would not file charges against the police officers who shot Jacob Blake

Half a mile away, a SWAT Humvee and one belonging to the Waukesha police sat parked for days in a downtown hotel.

The Kenosha Police Department did not return Insider’s request for comment.

Kenosha native Jessica Curry, 32, told Insider that it was “crazy” seeing the National Guard, the street closures and “all of that riot stuff” downtown.

Despite living in the city’s Uptown neighbourhood, which incurred looting, fires and other extensive damage during the August unrest, Cury said she believes the response to last week’s decision was an overreaction.

“They did all of that for what? Why?” Cury said.

Aisha Jefferson The National Guard erected a fence outside the partially boarded up county courthouse and museum

Cury, who has two children, said she wasn’t surprised by the outcome in the Blake shooting, believing that Sheskey behaved recklessly when he shot Blake while his children watched from the backseat.

“I was upset. Still crying about it. I’m still crying. I’m still hurt,” said a visibly emotional Cury said. “What if my kids were in the car and you shot me in the back? How would I feel?”

By Friday, the National Guardsmen posted downtown were gone.

A spokesperson for Kenosha Mayor John Martin Antaramian did not return a request for comment.

Some Kenosha residents, like Leonard Bolton, anticipated violent and destructive unrest happening as it did when a video of the Aug. 23 shooting circulated on social media and the news. Bolton, who lives a few blocks from a downtown used car dealership that arsonists torched last summer, stood outside in freezing temperatures throughout Tuesday night into early Wednesday morning to ensure his black Chrysler 300 wouldn’t be damaged. But besides the increased traffic from vehicles detoured from street closures, the downtown business district was relatively empty and eerily quiet in the hours immediately following Graveley’s announcement. Still, Bolton didn’t want to take any chances. Bolton told Insider that he doesn’t have a street view from his apartment and that he and his neighbour took turns watching each other’s vehicles the night of the Blake shooting and the days following when unrest erupted throughout Kenosha. “Once I heard [the district attorney’s decision], I said let me get out here, let me pull my car up some and just keep an eye on it. Go in and come out every once in a blue moon to check and see if everything’s alright. You never know what’s gonna happen,” he said, explaining that others in his neighbourhood thought the same thing. However, nothing happened this time and by 2 a.m. Wednesday Bolton decided it wasn’t necessary for him to continue monitoring his car.

Aisha Jefferson Kenosha resident Leonard Bolton watches his car after in anticipation of civil unrest after the District Attorney announced he would not pursue charges against the police officers who shot Jacob Blake

“You never know, still never know. Some people could just be waiting [to be destructive]. You never know with things like this but that night, like I said, it was peaceful,” Bolton said. Nearly every downtown business was boarded up in preparation for potential chaos this time around with some never removing the plywood placed on windows and glass doors over the summer. Those businesses, like Bolton’s car, remained unscathed. Kenosha resident Jennifer Wagner, owner of downtown toy store Duck Duck Goose, said she had faith that everything would be peaceful despite her suspicions that charges wouldn’t be filed. “We knew the cop wasn’t going to be charged just by the fact that they had everything already called in,” Wagner said, adding that she, too, boarded up her business as a precaution. Referring to herself as a Black Lives Matter supporter, Wagner said she attended local protests including one Tuesday night that consisted of demonstrators on foot followed by a caravan of about 15 vehicles. “I think Kenosha, we’re gonna handle it properly, you know, with peaceful protests and hopefully not let them forget about [the Blake case]. I don’t think we’ll see any more problems here,” Wagner said.

Blake family says the fight is far from over

As of press time, there weren’t any protests scheduled on behalf of the Blake family. When asked whether she’s afraid people would forget about the Blake case, Bennett-Bey seemed assured they wouldn’t. “I don’t think [the Blake family] is going to just sit back and just let it happen. Like they said, they’re going to go to the next level,” Bennett-Bey said. She’s right. The Blake family, led by patriarch Jacob Blake Sr., is continuing to advocate against police abuse and misconduct targeting Black Americans. The family also is encouraging a nonviolent civic uprising, Justin Blake said recently. “It’s not over. Our objective is not just for Jacob. Our objective is to change laws,” Blake Sr. told Insider. “We’re not just going to sit around in Illinois and Wisconsin.” The family will head to Washington, D.C. on Jan. 18, Blake Sr. said, to see if they could meet with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi about police reform. “Federal laws need to be changed so that policemen can’t hide behind the laws [allowing them] not to be charged,” Blake Sr. told Insider. The elder Blake called Sheskey’s shooting his son seven times excessive, and, though he’s not interested in a settlement with the Kenosha Police Department, his son will file a civil lawsuit in the near future. The younger Blake is in “constant pain,” suffering full-body spasms with pain so intense that he clenches his teeth and his body locks up, his father explained. “They tried every kind of pain medicine that they could, and nothing is working. This is really hard on him. I wouldn’t wish this on nobody,” Blake Sr. continued, adding that the spasms occur several times throughout the day. Before the shooting, Blake spent a lot of time with his children, cooking meals or running around outdoors with them. Now, as he adjusts to his paralysis, he’s struggling to be present for his children because he’s in a constant state of immense discomfort, his father said. “Until you lose something as pivotal as your legs, you will not understand what he’s going through,” Blake Sr. said as he fought back tears. “So, he’s not only going through the physicality and the pain, it’s mental. He can’t take the pain. It’s killing him.”

