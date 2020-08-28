Prosecutors announce homicide charges against Kyle Rittenhouse, the 17-year-old accused of shooting and killing 2 people at a Kenosha protest

TikTok Kyle Rittenhouse, 17, was charged with first-degree intentional homicide.

Kyle Rittenhouse, the 17-year-old accused of killing two people at a protest in Kenosha, Wisconsin, has been charged with multiple felonies.

Kenosha County District Attorney Michael Graveley charged Rittenhouse with first-degree intentional homicide, two counts of first-degree reckless homicide, and attempted first-degree homicide, The Associated Press reported.

If convicted, Rittenhouse could face a mandatory life sentence.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Kyle Rittenhouse, the 17-year-old accused of shooting and killing two people at an anti-police-brutality protest in Kenosha, Wisconsin, has been charged with first-degree intentional homicide, among other felonies.

Rittenhouse, who was arrested Wednesday on one charge of first-degree homicide, is said to have travelled from Illinois with a firearm and accused of shooting multiple people Tuesday night amid civil unrest over the police shooting of Jacob Blake.

On Thursday, Kenosha County District Attorney Michael Graveley filed the full set of charges against the teenager: first-degree intentional homicide, first-degree reckless homicide, and first-degree reckless endangerment. If convicted of the first charge, he could receive a sentence of life in prison.

The teenager also faces a misdemeanour charge of possessing a dangerous weapon while under the age of 18. He’s being held in the Lake County Judicial System in Illinois and set to be extradited to Wisconsin, according to the Village of Antioch Police Department.

Rittenhouse is accused of shooting 3 people in Kenosha before going back to Illinois

Rittenhouse’s attorney, Lin Wood, said he was acting in self-defence. A witness told Business Insider the scene before the first shooting was not violent but that Rittenhouse seemed “on edge.”

A New York Times analysis of video from the scene shows a gunman shooting a man in the head near a gas station. News organisations have identified the man as Anthony Huber.

Video then shows the gunman running from the scene while on the phone saying that he had “just killed somebody.” He is pursued by a crowd, falls to the ground, and gets up while firing another round of shots, killing one man, identified as Joseph Rosenbaum, and wounding another, identified as Gaige Grosskreutz.

Rittenhouse idolized the police and was a supporter of President Donald Trump, attending a January campaign rally for the president in Iowa, Business Insider reported.

Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes described Rittenhouse as an “outside agitator” at a press conference Thursday.

“He came in from Illinois with a long rifle and was able to just walk the streets, freely, like that’s something normal we should just come to expect,” Barnes said.

This article has been updated.

Have a news tip? Email this reporter: [email protected]

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.