Jacob Blake is handcuffed to his hospital bed, father says, despite being paralysed after police shot him in the back

Jacob Blake, the 29-year-old Black man shot in the back by a police officer in Kenosha, Wisconsin, is handcuffed to his hospital bed, his father told the Chicago Sun-Times.

Blake is now paralysed, according to a family attorney who said it would take a “miracle” for him to ever walk again.

“I hate it that he was laying in that bed with the handcuff onto the bed,” his father said. “He can’t go anywhere. Why do you have him cuffed to the bed?”

Andrew Yang, a former Democratic candidate for president, said Blake’s father also told him Blake was restrained “even though he can’t move his legs.”

A police officer in Kenosha, Wisconsin, left Jacob Blake paralysed when he shot him multiple times in the back on Sunday. Now, according to Blake’s father, the 29-year-old has been handcuffed to his hospital bed.

“He can’t go anywhere,” Blake’s father, also named Jacob Blake, told the Chicago Sun-Times on Thursday. “Why do you have him cuffed to the bed?”

Andrew Yang, a former Democratic candidate for president, said he had also spoken with Blake’s father, who visited his son on Wednesday. According to Yang, the son wept and asked, “Daddy, why did they shoot me so many times?”

“He has restraints on even though he can’t move his legs,”Yang said.

The Kenosha Police Department did not immediately return Business Insider’s request for comment, nor did the Wisconsin Department of Justice or Kenosha County District Attorney’s Office.

On Wednesday, the US Department of Justice announced that its civil-rights division would be overseeing a federal investigation into Blake’s shooting.

Witnesses told Business Insider that they believed Blake did not pose a threat to police. He was shot after opening the door to his car to check on his three young sons, they said.

