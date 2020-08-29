Video emerges of Kyle Rittenhouse before the deadly shooting in Kenosha saying he was carrying a gun because 'I gotta protect myself, obviously'

Fox News Kyle Rittenhouse.

Kyle Rittenhouse, a 17-year-old from Antioch, Illinois, faces a first-degree homicide charge for shooting three people – two fatally – in Kenosha, Wisconsin, on Tuesday.

Gunfire rang out during protests over the police shooting of Jacob Blake, a 29-year-old Black man, who is now paralysed.

Before the alleged crime occurred, Rittenhouse spoke to Richie McGinniss, of the Daily Caller, and told him he was on scene to “protect this business” and “help people,” according to a video that was shared widely on social media.

Rittenhouse added that he was armed with an AR-15-style rifle because “I gotta protect myself, obviously,” but also showed McGinniss his “med kit.”

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Kyle Rittenhouse, the 17-year-old accused of gunning down two anti-police violence protesters in Kenosha, Wisconsin, reportedly said before Tuesday’s crime that he was on the scene to “help people.”

“People are getting injured and our job is to protect this business and part of my job is to also help people,” he said in a video that was filmed by Richie McGinniss, the Daily Caller’s chief video director. It was shared on Twitter and has been viewed over 1.4 million times as of Friday morning.

“If there’s somebody hurt, I’m running into harm’s way,” Rittenhouse added, standing in front of a boarded up business that McGinniss said was torched the previous night.

Rittenhouse told McGinniss that he was carrying his AR-15-style rifle because “I gotta protect myself, obviously.” But he also showed McGinniss his “med kit.”

I interviewed the alleged shooter before the violence started. Full video coming soon: pic.twitter.com/G3dVOJozN7 — Richie????McG???? (@RichieMcGinniss) August 26, 2020

Kenosha County District Attorney Michael Graveley charged Rittenhouse with first-degree intentional homicide, two counts of first-degree reckless homicide, and attempted first-degree homicide, The Associated Press reported.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.