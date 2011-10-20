Meet The Hollywood A-List Of 2015

When it comes to who’s commanding high-quality offers and major salaries in Hollywood, the A-list can be fickle.



And actors pound the pavement for years just to get to the point where you recognise their face and name.

But they — and their teams — often manage to make it look like their star has exploded instantly.

That’s rarely true. And to prove it, we’ll show you here who’s got a Hollywood takeover in the works — they’ll be full-fledged powerhouses by 2015.

Kevin Hart just beat the box office odds. You probably know Melissa McCarthy by now, but get ready to see a lot more of her. The 'Bridesmaids' breakout has the following in the works, in addition to her gig on CBS's 'Mike and Molly': -- a second CBS sitcom, which she'll co-create with husband Ben Falcone (he played the plane passenger she harassed in 'Bridesmaids') -- a lead part in 'This Is 40,' the 'Knocked Up' spinoff from Judd Apatow -- the lead in comedy 'ID Theft' opposite Jason Bateman

-- the rumoured lead in Paul Feig's next movie opposite Jon Hamm You haven't seen the last of Naturi Naughton. Naughton, formerly a singer in the group 3LW, was one of the more alive faces of NBC's ill-fated 'The Playboy Club,' which got canceled. She bounced right back with a memorable guest spot on last week's 'It's Always Sunny In Philadelphia,' playing Danny DeVito's long-lost love and showing off a flair for comedy -- especially when she gamely offered a rendition of the show's classic 'Day Man.' And she stars opposite Parker Posey and Danny Glover in the 2012 dramedy 'Highland Park.' Gina Carano will beat people up on a bigger screen. Steven Soderbergh plucked her from the world of MMA to star in 'Haywire,' in which she more or less destroys every good-looking guy in Hollywood -- and doesn't look half bad herself. For Carano, it's likely the beginning of a second lucrative career -- and right now, Hollywood desperately needs a realistic action heroine. All eyes are on Analeigh Tipton. If you heard anything about 'Crazy, Stupid, Love,' it was probably that Tipton was a scene-stealer. Studios, too, have taken notice. Tipton is one of the leads in the Toronto Film Festival fan favourite 'Damsels In Distress,' and she's honing her burgeoning serious-actress image with roles opposite John Malkovich in 'Warm Bodies' and in a young ensemble in the suicide drama 'Samaritan.' Lena Dunham is on the verge of world domination. Dunham is the young creator and star of the new HBO series 'Girls,' which bows this winter and is already being hailed as the be-all, end-all, this-is-your-generation series for a generation that doesn't have one yet. Her second film, 'Nobody Walks,' stars Dylan McDermott, John Krasinski and Olivia Thirlby -- production just wrapped. And Dunham will be introduced to a wide commercial audience in 'This Is 40.' Wilson delights as Penny on the ABC sitcom, but there's more where that came from. The network already locked up her 'Walk Of Shame' sitcom pitch -- she'll write the pilot with longtime collaborator June Diane Raphael -- and will be seen in the upcoming comedies 'arse Backwards' and 'My Mother's Curse.' Then there's 'Bachelorette' -- the party comedy she scripted with Raphael is in development at Universal now. Adam Pally's dance card will soon be full. Wilson's 'Happy Endings' co-star is another gem of a find -- the magnetic Pally is simply the type of actor that makes any scene funnier, and there's no doubt directors will be clamoring to plug him into as many projects as possible. To wit: Pally shot parts in two star-studded comedies in production ('Frankie Go Boom' and 'The To-Do List'). John Boyega is ready for the ring. British teen Boyega made a splash in 'Attack the Block,' and subsequently won the lead in a boxing drama in development at HBO. The players behind this show: Mike Tyson, Spike Lee and 'Entourage' creator Doug Ellin. In other words, Boyega would have to work pretty hard not to become famous. Rooney Mara is the next Angelina Jolie. You won't know her as 'the girlfriend from 'The Social Network'' much longer. Mara -- who's on the cover of Vogue this month -- is the woman at the centre of the 'Girl With The Dragon Tattoo' blockbuster reboot. She's also circling the Spike Lee action-drama 'Oldboy' along with Josh Brolin and Christian Bale. Wormald, who went from DVD nobody to box office leading man, will probably be the one good thing out of the remake -- if his sudden press-darling status is any indication. Oh, what a little cheese-flavored humility can do. Mireille Enos is the new smouldering go-to. The star of 'The Killing' will play opposite Brad Pitt in the sci-fi/zombie/government conspiracy (yeah, it's heavy) film 'World War Z' and will star with Emma Stone, Ryan Gosling and Sean Penn in 'Gangster Squad.' Here's the thing about a virtual unknown cast in an insanely pedigreed ensemble led by an iconic director: everyone starts pulling for the new kid to show everyone up. Debicki gets that chance in 'The Great Gatsby.' Will she give Leonardo DiCaprio, Carey Mulligan and Isla Fisher a run for their money? If she couldn't, we doubt Baz Luhrmann would have given her the part so many actresses wanted. Diego Boneta has a double-barreled attack planned. He's the star of the upcoming MTV series 'Underemployed' -- and to balance that out, he'll play Adam in the epic 'Paradise Lost' adaptation. Oscar Isaac is Mr. Popularity. Isaac, who had a turn in 'Drive' and stars in Madonna's 'W.E.,' is basically an experiment in whether one can achieve A-list status by starring alongside every member of the current one. His agenda for the next few years includes films that will pair him with: Channing Tatum, Eva Longoria, Peter O'Toole, Kristen Wiig, Maggie Gyllenhaal, Viola Davis, Ving Rhames and Holly Hunter. Oh, and he just booked the lead in the Coen Brothers' next film, 'Inside Llewyn Davis.' Now check out the hot Hollywood project that broke up Mark Wahlberg and David O. Russell. Click here to read about 'The Silver Linings Playbook' >>

