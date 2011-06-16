Kenny Rogers' Sprawling Georgia Estate Is On Sale For $20 Million

Photo: Beaver Dam Farms via JustLuxe

Beaver Dam Farms is an expansive 973-acre private estate tucked away in the rolling foothills of Athens, Georgia.It was built and designed by country music legend Kenny Rogers and has just been listed privately for $20 million.

The luxurious, fully-furnished estate, located on the original site of one of Georgia’s grandest plantations, features a 12,000-square-foot main house complete with two gyms, a movie theatre, a billiards room and an Italian marble wraparound porch.



For visitors, the estate also offers a six bedroom guest house, a four bedroom guest cottage, and four one-bedroom villas. Purchased from Rogers by the Wes Adams family in 2003, Beaver Dam Farms still includes Rogers’ (an accomplished interior designer and one-time partner in an Atlanta design firm) one-of-a-kind design and many of his original furnishings.

The centrepiece of Beaver Dam Farms is a private, 6,285-yard, 18-hole executive championship golf course that Rogers designed after years spent travelling to play some of the world’s best links; and it is often compared to world-renowned Augusta National.

The course has played host to golfing greats Payne Stewart, Lanny Wadkins and Ray Floyd, as well as many of Rogers’ celebrity friends.

The estate also includes a clubhouse, a 90,000-square-foot state-of-the-art equestrian and multi-use facility, two barns, a lake house, two swimming pools, clay tennis courts, a spa, conference centre, various outdoor entertaining venues and three fish-stocked lakes.

