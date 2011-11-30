WATCH: A Giants Safety Nailed A Defenseless Saints Player With A Brutal Cheap Shot

Things got ugly in the Saints’ blowout win over the Giants last night when New Orleans tight end Jimmy Graham got absolutely leveled by Kenny Phillips.



The helmet-to-helmet hit drew flags from all over the place, and a little pushing and shoving broke out.

Phillips looked apologetic after the play. But still, that’s the sort of vicious head-hunting that can you get a hefty fine from the league.

Here’s the video (via Big Lead Sports):

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.