Former SAC Capital Trader Says He Destroyed His Life After Spending Hundreds Of Thousands Of Dollars On Painkillers

Vocativ Kenny Lissak, former SAC trader

Former SAC Capital trader/founding partner Kenny Lissak shared a sad, cautionary tale with Vocativ about his addiction to painkillers destroyed his life.

Lissak, who was filmed at his now-empty waterfront mansion, admitted to spending an obscene amount of money for drugs.

“I would give doctors big checks — twenty-five, fifty, hundred thousand dollar checks for their supposed research, which they weren’t doing — it was just to get more prescriptions,” he said.

Lissak said toward the end he would pay around $US10,000 per week just to get someone to pick up pills for him.

He became addicted after undergoing back surgery. His addiction included Oxycontin, Percocet, Adderall and Cocaine.

“If I didn’t have Oxycontin every two hours, I would be in withdrawal — major withdrawal.”

He went to rehab seven times before finally getting clean. He’s been sober for several years.

Vocativ Lissak says that the house he and his wife built is for sale.

Since then, his wife has left him. He doesn’t get to see his four kids as much as he would like.

“Now being here, you know, the house is for sale because we are getting a divorce. We are basically liquidating. I guess we are liquidating our life. The hardest part for me is that I destroyed it myself.”

During his Wall Street career, Lissak worked at Kadem Capital and Amtech Capital in New York.

He’s currently a trading performance coach, his bio on Essentia Analytics website shows.

Check out the Vocativ clip:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

