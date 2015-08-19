Country star Kenny Chesney invited a fan on stage then couldn't get her to leave for 10 minutes -- instead of freaking out, he had an amazing reaction

Country super star Kenny Chesney gave an incredible concert on Saturday night with Jason Aldean at MetLife stadium in New Jersey. There were more than 54,000 fans in attendance, including myself. But one fan in particular stood out.

During his hit song “I Go Back,” Chesney invited a girl on stage.

Things started out normal. The young girl swayed and sang along with him.

Chesney tried to part ways with her to finish the song, but the fan stood there looking sad. So Chesney grabbed her hand and ran with her to the other side of the stage, then danced with her until he finished.

The young fan gave the country singer a big hug, and her time on stage seemed to be winding down. But really, it was just beginning.

The fan asked Chesney if she could tell him something. Chesney leaned down then handed her the microphone.

“Kenny Chesney is my true love,” the fan said when she got hold of the mic. “He inspires me and I’m gonna kiss him right now on the lips!” she stated, matter of fact.

Chesney smiled, and the crowd began to cheer, “Kenny! Kenny! Kenny!”

“Let me wipe the sweat off!” he joked. “It takes a lot to embarrass me.” Then he walked over and obliged with a quick peck and the crowd erupted.

For most fans, that would be more than enough. But not for this girl. She asked for the microphone again, and spoke to the audience some more.

At this point, the fan had been on stage for five minutes, and Chesney realised getting both his microphone and his concert back was going to be tough. But instead of calling security, he just bent over and laughed.

When Chesney finally got his mic back, he tried to send the fan on her way one more time. But again, she followed him. “You can’t stay with me,” Chesney told her kindly. “I’ve gotta go to work!” Chesney waved for his band to start up again, but the fan chased after him.

The fan got stopped by security before she could reach Chesney’s band, but Chesney came and got her. He invited her to stay on stage for the entire next song, “Wild Child,” swaying back and forth with him.

All in, the fan stayed with Chesney for more than ten minutes before the concert really continued.

Here’s a video one audience member caught of the first four minutes and the epic kiss.

