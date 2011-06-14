Kenny Britt Has Two Outstanding Arrest Warrants

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Titans receiver Kenny Britt has two arrest warrants outstanding in Tennessee, and he is suspected of providing inaccurate information on two separate driver’s licence applications.



The Tennessee Highway Patrol issued the arrest warrants April 14. Spokeswoman Dayla Qualls confirmed Monday to The Associated Press that the THP is investigating an issue on Britt’s driver’s licence applications. Spokesman Don Aaron said Monday the Nashville Police Department has the warrants that allege inaccurate information was provided on the applications.

“Upon his return to Tennessee, it is believed or hoped that he will come surrender himself on these and be served,” Aaron said. “If he does not, upon his return to the state he is subject to arrest.”

The Tennessean first reported the arrest warrants.

Attorney Jonathan Farmer said Britt will be in Tennessee soon to deal with these warrants, which involve misdemeanour charges.

“We take it seriously, and we want to get it addressed and resolved as quickly as possible,” the attorney said. “When he gets back to town, we plan on doing just that.”

Britt said last August after being stopped by Nashville police for darkly tinted car windows that he had lost his driver’s licence, which he later found and forgot to tell state officials.

This is yet another incident with police for the 2009 first-round draft pick out of Rutgers.

He was arrested June 8 in Hoboken, N.J., after two detectives suspected he was carrying a marijuana cigar. Police did not recover the cigar or find any drugs on Britt, who was charged obstructing the administration of the law, resisting arrest and tampering with or fabricating evidence. He was released and faces a June 16 court date.

That arrest came a day after he pleaded guilty to separate motor vehicle violations related to an April 12 arrest on speeding charges in his hometown of Bayonne. Britt initially faced felony charges before prosecutors dropped them, citing his lack of a criminal record.

Britt also was arrested last year for arrested last year for three outstanding traffic tickets and accused of not paying a bail bond he helped secure for a friend. He was accused of accused of being involved in a bar fight Oct. 22 in Nashville, but authorities later decided not to charge him.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.