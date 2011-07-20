NFL Wide Receiver Kenny Britt Got Special Treatment At A Britney Spears Concert Last Night

Photo: @rayzate

Sometimes-criminal Kenny Britt showed off his silly side when Britney Spears dragged him on stage and danced with him at her concert in Nashville last night.Britt has seen his public profile rise dramatically during the lockout by making a string of idiotic decisions.



He led police on a car chase in March, and got caught destroying a marijuana-filled blunt after being convicted of careless driving last month.

So maybe this Britney photo (via Ray Zate) signals an end to Britt’s entertainingly destructive behaviour and a start to his entertainingly silly behaviour. We can only hope.

