Kenny Baker, the actor who played R2-D2, has died at 83

Chris Harding / Stringer / Getty The cast of ‘Star Wars Episode III: Revenge of the Sith’ at the UK premier.

British actor Kenny Baker, who played R2-D2 in Star Wars, has died at the age of 83, according to The Guardian.

Baker, who stood 3 feet 8 inches tall, portrayed the spunky droid in the original Star Wars films as well as the prequels.

Abigail Shield, Baker’s niece, told The Guardian that Baker’s death had been expected, as he had been very ill over the past few years.

“He had a very long and fulfilled life,” she said. “He brought lots of happiness to people and we’ll be celebrating the fact that he was well loved throughout the world. We’re all very proud of what he achieved in his lifetime.”

When Baker was younger, he was told he wouldn’t live through puberty, Shield said. But he lived a long life, bringing moviegoers joy not only in the Star Wars films, but also through roles in “Time Bandits,” “The Goonies,” “Flash Gordon,” and many other films.

Baker began acting at 16, though his role in the first Star Wars movie in 1977 was what catapulted him into acting success.

