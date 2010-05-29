Here Are The Fabulous Celebrities Kenneth Starr (Allegedly) Ponzied

Yesterday, when the FBI visited Kenneth I Starr’s house to arrest him on the charge of defrauding investors in a Ponzi scheme, they found him hiding in his closet.



Today, the number of celebrities he (allegedly) defrauded is skyrocketing.

We count 17 celebs who have just found out that they’re bank accounts are now out the varying amounts of money they had invested with Starr.

At least they still look great!

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.