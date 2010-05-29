HOUSE OF THE DAY: Check Out Alleged Swindler Kenneth Starr's Super Swanky, $7.5 Million Upper East Side Condo

Vince Veneziani
Kenneth Starr, broker to starsI was hiding in my closet when they found me!

Photo: AP

Investor to the stars and alleged Ponzi schemer Kenneth Starr has been accused of bilking investors out of as much as $30 million.

Starr’s clients include Wesley Snipes and Martin Scorsese, who helped boost his image of legitimacy. Starr apparently used client funds to furnish himself with an extravagant lifestyle, including a $7.5 million condo on 74th St. in Manhattan.

It’s called Lux 74 and just a few of the amenities include Hudson Reed luxury fixtures, Toto Ultimate Toilets, Bose entertainment systems, Panasonic flat screen TVs and numerous other goodies. Dealbreaker says Starr’s condo had 6.5 bathroom and five bedrooms.

It’s a dream condo and now we’re going to tour it.

Welcome to Lux 74: Grand Luxury & Style

This ultra-modern building is located in the heart of Manhattan's Upper East Side

Quite the reflection

Starr's apartment features 5-bedrooms and 6.5 baths

...and access to the lovely roof deck

Go for a dip in the 32-foot, indoor lap pool

Have a Coke (but wait 30 minutes before swimming!)

After swimming, you can catch a movie

Program music to flow throughout the entire apartment, room-by-room

Marantz = Serious Sound

Or just lounge around. There's plenty of space for that at Lux 74...

We're talking LOTS of space for relaxing

See what we mean?

Here's a sample apartment

One of the many kitchens you can choose from

Perhaps Starr preferred the retro '70s look?

Because it sure has one hell of a view

6.5 bathrooms seems kind of unnecessary

Especially when they're all so lush with amenities

One of the bedrooms at Lux 74, with obligatory giant flat-screen TV

