HOUSE OF THE DAY: Check Out Alleged Swindler Kenneth Starr's Super Swanky, $7.5 Million Upper East Side Condo

Photo: AP

Investor to the stars and alleged Ponzi schemer Kenneth Starr has been accused of bilking investors out of as much as $30 million.

Starr’s clients include Wesley Snipes and Martin Scorsese, who helped boost his image of legitimacy. Starr apparently used client funds to furnish himself with an extravagant lifestyle, including a $7.5 million condo on 74th St. in Manhattan.



It’s called Lux 74 and just a few of the amenities include Hudson Reed luxury fixtures, Toto Ultimate Toilets, Bose entertainment systems, Panasonic flat screen TVs and numerous other goodies. Dealbreaker says Starr’s condo had 6.5 bathroom and five bedrooms.

It’s a dream condo and now we’re going to tour it.

