Alleged Ripoff Artist Kenneth Starr Has A Long History Of Scandal In Hollywood

Photo: AP

The former “broker to the stars” known as Kenneth Starr was found hiding in a closet when he was arrested two weeks ago. And with good reason.

Starr is accused of running a $30 million fraudulent investment scheme where he used clients money to buy himself lavish gifts, including an incredible $7.5 million Upper East Side condo.

But according to the New York Times, this isn’t anything new for Starr. In 2002 he was named in a lawsuit from Sylvester Stallone that he mismanaged a Planet Hollywood investment. He was also fired by the widow of Humphrey Bogart, Lauren Bacall, Diane Sawyer, and accused of fraud by Joan A. Stanton.

And when Uma Thurman demanded her $1 million investment back from Starr earlier this year, he had to “siphon it from the account of James Wiatt,” who is the former head of William Morris talent agency.

All this was possible due to Starr boasting that he had connections on Wall Street. He even went as so far as to claim he was “close” to Ace Greenberg, former chairman of Bear Stearns.

Now, Starr is up against a jury of his peers and a gauntlet of angry celebrities who want their money back. But despite all the issues in the past, some still feel sorry for him:NYT: It is a testament to Mr. Starr’s charm that even some clients who stuck with him until the end and might yet turn out to be victims acknowledge a trace of sympathy. “I know what he is accused of doing,” Mr. Benton said, “but all I kept thinking is how sad it is that he’s sitting in jail.”



