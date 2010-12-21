If You're About To Be Released On Bail, Don't Send Emails That Basically Say You're Going To Run

Fraudster Kenneth I. Starr is penning emails from jail about how much he hates his brothers.



But since his siblings are the ones guaranteeing his $10 million bail until his sentencing in February, public vitriol is probably not the smartest way to go.

Prosecutors don’t want to let Starr out on bail because of the emails, Bloomberg reports.

Since he hates his brothers, it stands to reason he won’t feel bad about skipping town and stiffing them on the bail.

In one of the emails, Starr called his brothers “unfeeling and duplicitous.” In another, he wrote: “once i am sentenced i want no contact with them or anyone in their families” and “they will need me one day and i will not lift a finger – they are mean spirited awful human beings.”

