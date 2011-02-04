The Funniest Fake Kenneth Cole Tweets

It was all of six hours ago that popular shoe company Kenneth Cole came out with an offensive tweet, trying to tap into the Twitter chatter over Egypt — where the protests have killed over a hundred people already — to sell shoes.



And already the internet is responding in the way it knows best: jokes and parodies. People are mocking the tweet under the hashtag #KennethColeTweets and there’s even a @KennethColePR account, referencing the hilarious fake BP Twitter account, which is already cranking out plenty of hilarious jokes.

