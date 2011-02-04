Kenneth Cole Just Capitulated And Removed Its Offensive Tweet

Photo: AP

Kenneth Cole just removed its offensive Tweet.Here’s the note Kenneth Cole himself put on Facebook:



I apologise to everyone who was offended by my insensitive tweet about the situation in Egypt. I’ve dedicated my life to raising awareness about serious social issues, and in hindsight my attempt at humour regarding a nation liberating themselves against oppression was poorly timed and absolutely inappropriate. Kenneth Cole, Chairman and Chief Creative Officer.

For some funny mock Kenneth Cole tweets, see here >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.