Kenneth Cole is shutting down nearly all of its stores

Kenneth Cole is closing nearly all of its stores, Bloomberg reports.

The retailer has 63 outlet stores across the US. All of them will shut down within the next six months, leaving just two full-priced stores that will remain open.

The company didn’t say how many employees would be impacted by the closures.

Kenneth Cole will continue to sell its shoes, apparel, and accessories through other retailers and online, the company said.

“As we continue on our path of strengthening our global lifestyle brand, we look to expand our online and full-price retail footprint across the globe,” Kenneth Cole Chief Executive Officer Marc Schneider told Bloomberg. “We need to focus our energies and resources to better serve the consumer on their terms.”

Kenneth Cole did not immediately respond to Business Insider’s request for comment.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.