First Egypt, Now This: Kenneth Cole's Controversial New Social Media Strategy

The last time Kenneth Cole made news through social media, it was with a now-notorious tweet during the revolution in Egypt. That turned out to be a disaster, and he eventually apologized and removed the tweet.



Now, Cole and his company are embracing controversy. They’re even basing an entire social media campaign around it with its new website WhereDoYouStand.com.

The site is split into two sections: one to buy Kenneth Cole clothes, and the other to voice your opinion about serious — and dangerously inflammatory — topics like war, abortion, gay rights and guns.

The site asks you questions, such as “Are anti-war protests unpatriotic?” and boils the answers down to yes or no Facebook ‘likes.’

It also has Facebook comment threads for people to debate on, and encourages bloggers to write about the topics and have their posts featured. Most commenters thus far have remained relatively civil, though many have complained about the site itself being biased.

Do you think this is a good direction for Kenneth Cole to go, and is it actually going to sell clothes? Let us know in the comments.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.