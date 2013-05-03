Caroline Kennedy Lists Massive Martha's Vineyard Lot For $45 Million

Caroline Kennedy has just listed two huge parcels of land in Martha’s Vineyard, with a combined asking price of a whopping $45 million, according to the Boston Herald.



The empty lots are simply called “6 Red Gate Farm” and “8 Red Gate Farm,” and are selling for $20 million and $25 million respectively.

Lot 6 has nearly 40 acres of waterfront property in Aquinnah, while Lot 8 has over 50 acres of beachfront land.

“Simply magnificent is the only way to describe this pristine oceanfront parcel,” the listing gushes. “Rolling dunes, Squibnocket Pond views, Atlantic Ocean views…a blank slate for your dream home.”

The properties are a part of the original 366-acre parcel that was bought by Jackie Onassis in 1978. The house she had built is still owned by the Kennedy family, and sits on 106 acres of that land.

The rest of the property has since been subdivided into lots, including the two current properties on the market — which means whoever buys the land could be neighbours with the Kennedy’s.

This is Lot 8, with over 50 acres of beachfront land.

Not to mention plush surroundings.

Lot 6 has almost 40 acres of land.

It also has waterfront property.

