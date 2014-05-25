HOUSE OF THE DAY: The Kennedys' Palm Beach Vacation House Is On Sale For A Whopping $US38.5 Million

The Kennedy family’s “Winter White House” in Palm Beach, Fla. has officially hit the real estate market for a whopping $US38.5 million, according to Curbed.

The 15,000-square-foot oceanfront home has 11 bedrooms, 12 bathrooms, and amazing views of the beach — not to mention an impressive history.

The mansion was originally built in 1925 and sold to Joseph F. Kennedy (JFK’s dad) for $US120,000 in 1933.

While the late President Kennedy technically never owned the home himself, his family would often visit for holidays, where they would “play tennis and spend time on the beach,” according to the Sun Sentinel. JFK even held press conferences and presidential meetings inside the mansion.

The property was saved from being torn down by its current owner, investment bank CEO John K. Castle, who spent $6 million and two years restoring it. From the look of the listing photos with real estate agent Linda R. Olsson, it was well worth it.

