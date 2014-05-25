HOUSE OF THE DAY: The Kennedys' Palm Beach Vacation House Is On Sale For A Whopping $US38.5 Million

The Kennedy family’s “Winter White House” in Palm Beach, Fla. has officially hit the real estate market for a whopping $US38.5 million, according to Curbed.
The 15,000-square-foot oceanfront home has 11 bedrooms, 12 bathrooms, and amazing views of the beach — not to mention an impressive history.
The mansion was originally built in 1925 and sold to Joseph F. Kennedy (JFK’s dad) for $US120,000 in 1933.
While the late President Kennedy technically never owned the home himself, his family would often visit for holidays, where they would “play tennis and spend time on the beach,” according to the Sun Sentinel. JFK even held press conferences and presidential meetings inside the mansion.
The property was saved from being torn down by its current owner, investment bank CEO John K. Castle, who spent $6 million and two years restoring it. From the look of the listing photos with real estate agent Linda R. Olsson, it was well worth it.
The 1920s Mediterranean Revival home has plenty of privacy for very important people, like those who run the country.
The wood-paneled ceilings and country décor give it a family-friendly feel. Check out the Christmas tree and stacks of family photos in the living room.
The sitting area is nestled in floor-to-ceiling bay windows and looks like it can hold up to 8 diners.
Which is small potatoes compared to the massive dining room table that seats 14. Perhaps this is where the 'presidential meetings' took place?
This is the view from the bar. The ceiling is one of the first things you notice with its distinct, geometrical design.
And its matching counterpart in green floral. You can get a peek of the balcony and ocean views right outside.
The outside is just as nice as the inside, with plenty of palm trees and cushioned chairs to sit back and take a break from foreign policy.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.