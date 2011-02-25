Celtics Trade Kendrick Perkins To The Thunder For Jeff Green*

Photo: AP

LATEST: Boston’s willingness to part with so many big men has many speculating that they are set to pick up a player that’s been bought out, perhaps Troy Murphy.UPDATE: Nevermind, Boston is even thinner at centre than we thought. The Celtics have also traded Semih Erden and Luke Harangody to Cleveland for a second round pick.



EARLIER: The Boston Celtics have agreed to send Kendrick Perkins and Nate Robinson to the Oklahoma City Thunder for Jeff Green and Nenad Krstic.

The move provides the Thunder with the size they’ve desperately sought to compete with the big front lines of the Los Angeles Lakers, San Antonio Spurs, and other Western Conference contenders.

Perkins missed most of the season with a torn ACL, and is expected to miss the next few games with a torn MCL. He is averaging 7.2 points per game and 8.1 rebounds.

Boston is evidently confident that Jermaine O’Neal and Shaquille O’Neal will be effective when they return from injuries. This leaves Boston without a true centre, but it does give them a 3-point threat. Semih Erden, Glen Davis, and Kevin Garnett will form the team’s front line with Kristic in the interim. Green is averaging 15.2 points per game and 5.6 rebounds.

