Thunder centre Kendrick Perkins Took A Veiled Shot At His Coach After Game 4

Kendrick Perkins has seen his court time steadily decline as the NBA Finals have gone along, and he’s not happy about it.Here’s what he told the Palm Beach Post after last night’s heartbreaking Game 4 (via The Big Lead):



“I just don’t understand why we start out the first quarter the way we did, with the lineup that we had, and all of a sudden we change and adjust to what they had going on. So they won the last three quarters, that’s what happened.”

The Thunder got out to a red hot start, and lead 33-19 after one quarter. Perkins didn’t really have anything to do with it (OKC was just hitting every shot and running out in transition). But Miami went on to win each of the remaining three quarters, as Perkins played a series-low 18 minutes.

OKC essentially gave up on trying to play with two big men down the stretch after Game 2.

In Game 3, OKC coach Scott Brooks played Perkins as the lone big man, and they lost. In Game 4, Brooks played Serge Ibaka at centre down the stretch, and they still lost.

We’ll see how the adjust on Thursday.

UPDATE:

Perkins says his criticism of the lineups wasn’t a criticism of his coach, somehow:

