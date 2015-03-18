Kendrick Lamar's new album is the most streamed from Spotify -- ever

Rapper Kendrick Lamar dropped his new album, “To Pimp A Butterfly,” a week early, and the crowd went wild — Spotify says that it was streamed 9.6 million times on Monday, the first full day of its release, making for a world record at the music service.

Of course, Spotify had something of a leg up, as it was the first place you could listen to it — before it was for sale on iTunes and the Google Play store.

For comparison, rapper Drake also did a surprise release of his album “If You’re Reading This It’s Too Late” back in February and garnered 6.8 million streams in the first day, a record at the time. It seems that Lamar has killed Drake’s vibe.

“To Pimp A Butterfly” is the long-awaited follow-up to Lamar’s tremendously lauded 2012 album “good kid, m.A.A.d City,” and had its first hit last year with the single “i.” Critical response to the new album is highly positive.

You can add to Lamar’s Spotify record for yourself here:

NOW WATCH: How To Listen To Your Entire Music Library Anywhere



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.