Kendrick Lamar just released a surprise album and you can stream it now

Kendrick Lamar just gave a huge gift to his fans, seemingly out of nowhere.

The rapper, who has teased new songs in recent months, put an entire album called simply “untitled unmastered.” on Spotify to stream Thursday night.

The material appears to have been recorded during the same time as his acclaimed and Grammy-winning “To Pimp a Butterfly” album.

Lamar previously said he had a “chamber” of unreleased tracks that he “was in love” with but simply couldn’t make it on “Butterfly” for various reasons. Each of the songs on “untitled” is given its own date in the title ranging from 2013 to 2016.

He’s performed some of his unreleased material on late night as well as at the Grammys in a standout show.

Stream the new album via Spotify below.





Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.