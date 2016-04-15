Kendrick Lamar is being sued for copyright infringement over allegedly stealing a song

Kendrick Lamar is facing a lawsuit for copyright infringement.

According to Reuters, the Grammy-winning rapper was sued Thursday for using a “direct and complete” copy of Bill Withers’ 1975 song “Don’t You Want to Stay” for his 2009 hit “I Do This.”

Filed by Golden Withers Music and Musidex Music, who hold the copyright for Withers’ song, the complaint said Lamar sampled the music “with a thumb to the nose, catch me if you can attitude.”

They are seeking unspecified damages, and the suit was filed in the same court that awarded Marvin Gaye’s family more than $7 million for the “Blurred Lines” trial in March 2015.

That same court will also decide if Led Zeppelin’s “Stairway to Heaven” copied Spirit’s “Taurus.”

