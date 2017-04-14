Kendrick Lamar just released his highly anticipated new album, and you can stream it

Kendrick Lamar has given rap fans something to be excited about: The follow-up to his critically acclaimed last album “To Pimp a Butterfly” (2015), “DAMN.,” is out now.

Lamar already released the song “HUMBLE.,” which recently debuted at No. 2 on Billboard’s singles chart, along with a music video that quickly made its way around the internet.

The rapper previously teased that a new album would come out April 7 when he released “The Heart Part 4,” and while he missed that date, his fans just seem pleased they didn’t have to wait too much longer.

You can stream the album via iTunes and Spotify below:

Fans are already making memes out of “DAMN.” as they do with just about any new work that Lamar aka K-Dot drops.

@kendricklamar This is what Kendrick Lamar thinks about Drake’s little album… #DAMN pic.twitter.com/NktKIwGUQD

— The Shadow League (@ShadowLeagueTSL) April 14, 2017

