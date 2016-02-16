Kendrick Lamar gave the best performance of the Grammys with this fiery rap

All eyes have been on Kendrick Lamar at the 2016 Grammy Awards Monday night, with his leading 11 nominations.

After having won multiple awards in the night, the rapper took the stage for an incredible, fiery performance of “Alright.”

Lamar and his dancers were dressed as prisoners, before he was joined by performers doing a tribal African dance around a huge bonfire on the stage, which looked very much real.

“To Pimp a Butterfly,” Lamar’s Grammy-winning album, extends many of his themes about racial identity in America and police abuse. He ended the performance with an image of Africa and the word Compton inside it. Lamar is from Compton in Los Angeles.

