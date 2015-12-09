Nobody had a bigger impact on music this year than Kendrick Lamar

The Grammy nominations were announced on Tuesday, and rapper Kendrick Lamar led the pack with a whopping 11 nominations. That’s the second-most nominations an artist has ever collected in a single year.

This shouldn’t surprise anyone.

Lamar had a huge year in 2015. His album “To Pimp a Butterfly” hit No. 1 on the Billboard charts, while his song “Alright” has became an anthem at Black Lives Matter protests across the country.

He also helped a few other artists along the way, collaborating with Taylor Swift on “Bad Blood,” and co-writing Kanye West’s “All Day.” Both were nominated for Grammys.

Story by Ian Phillips and editing by Adam Banicki

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.