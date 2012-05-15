WATCH Kendra Wilkinson Freak Out Over Eating Her Placenta

Photo: Courtesy of Trium

A few weeks ago January Jones announced she eats her own placenta. It turns out she has a few other celebrity mums in her court. Ali Landry (former Miss USA) did it and Camila Alves planted her placenta around a mango tree in her back yard.



The two are featured alongside other celeb mums, Kendra Wilkinson, Laila Ali and The New York Times best-selling author Heather Armstrong on “Around the Clock,” a daily show on YouTube’s Everyday Health Channel.

While the other mums openly discuss being down with digesting their placentas—apparently, some mums are into placenta smoothies—Wilkinson delivers priceless facial expressions at the thought of consuming the organ.

The show consists of a roundtable discussion where the mums discuss topics including fitness, parenting and marriage. “Around the Clock” runs daily Monday through Friday and comes from Trium (responsible for “The Biggest Loser” and “American Gladiators).

From what we can see it’s like a raunchier, younger version of “The View.”

Watch this week’s clip below:

