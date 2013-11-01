Kendra Wilkinson Announces Her Pregnancy With A Sponsored Tweet

“Girls Next Door” and “Kendra” E! reality star Kendra Wilkinson is no stranger to sharing her private moments with the public.

But the 28-year-old took it to a whole new level Thursday when she revealed she was pregnant with her second child via a Twitter post sponsored by Clearblue.

Clearblue responded:

The “spon” hashtag made it clear this was a sponsored tweet, meaning Wilkinson was paid to post to her nearly 2.4 million followers.

The Huffington Post estimates Wilkinson gets paid around $US7,800 per tweet, putting her in the same pay grade as fellow reality star, Snooki, but still behind the Kardashians.

Kim Kardashian angered some followers in May after promoting EOS lip balm, but failing to say the post was likely sponsored.

In response, the FTC issued a new set of guidelines on social media advertising disclosures for the first time in 13 years.

