Kendall Jenner wore a daring dress covered in cutouts to a wedding

Kendall Jenner wore a dress with cutouts to a wedding. Edward Berthelot/Getty Images/Instagram/@kendalljenner

Kendall Jenner attended Lauren Perez’s wedding on Thursday.

Jenner wore a form-fitting dress with daring cutouts to her friend’s wedding.

People criticized the outfit choice for a wedding guest after Jenner posted photos of the look.

Kendall Jenner made a fashion statement at a friend’s wedding.

On Thursday, the model and 818 creator attended influencer Lauren Perez’s nuptials to David Waltzer.

Jenner, 26, was one of many famous faces at the wedding, as stars like Bella Hadid and Hailey Bieber were also there.

Jenner documented the wedding on her Instagram story, showing off the daring dress she wore to the nuptials.

The top of the dress was almost completely open. Instagram/@kendalljenner

In the photo, Jenner sports a form-fitting black dress designed by Mônot for its spring/summer 2022 collection.

The bodice of the modern dress is covered in triangular cutouts. The top half of the dress is made up of more cutouts than fabric, with most of Jenner’s upper body on display in the garment.

A floor-length, column skirt completed the daring look, and Jenner wore her hair down.

The dress had a simple skirt. Instagram/@kendalljenner

After Jenner posted the photos, people took to social media to share critiques of the dress, as some thought the dress was too revealing to wear as a wedding guest.

In a video that has almost three million views, a TikToker said: “Not Kendall ‘pick me’ Jenner wearing this to someone’s wedding.”

Another TikToker said that Jenner “looks good but for a wedding…,” adding that “she may have well worn white at that point.”

Others took to Twitter to express their criticism of the dress.

Representatives for Jenner did not immediately respond to Insider’s request for comment.