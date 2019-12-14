Kendall Jenner wore 2019's biggest trends in one outfit, and her tiny purse is the best part

Gotham/GC Images Kendall Jenner combined 2019’s biggest fashion trends in one outfit.

Kendall Jenner has never shied away from wearing popular trends on and off the red carpet.

On Thursday, the model was pictured wearing tiny sunglasses, leather pants, and chunky “dad” sneakers – all of which were big fashion trends in 2019.

Jenner topped off her outfit with a mini Louis Vuitton bag from the designer’s collaboration with Takashi Murakami in 2003. The purse retailed for $US585.

With celebrities like Jenner and Lizzo wearing tiny purses lately, it doesn’t look like the trend is going anywhere.

Kendall Jenner’s latest outfit proves she embracing all of 2019’s biggest fashion trends.

The 24-year-old model was photographed in New York City on Thursday wearing a black jacket, bright-blue turtleneck, leather pants, chunky “dad” sneakers, tiny sunglasses, and a vintage mini Louis Vuitton handbag from its collaboration with Takashi Murakami in 2003.

Gotham/GC Images Kendall Jenner vintage mini Louis Vuitton bag retailed for $US585.

Although the mini Louis Vuitton Speedy bag isn’t readily available for purchase at the time of writing, according to The Real Real, it’s estimated retail price is $US585. Jenner’s leather pants are from Loewe and cost $US2,990, her Carolina Lemke x Kim Kardashian West dusk sunglasses are $US90, and the Adidas Originals EQT Gazelle sneakers are currently on sale for $US82.50 from $US110 on ASOS.

Jenner has worn a similar outfit before. In November, she was photographed wearing an olive-green leather jacket, black leather pants, a black mock-neck top, and a limited-edition Louis Vuitton mini purse in the graffiti monogram print.

Gotham/GC Images Kendall Jenner wore some major 2019 fashion trends.

In February, tiny purses started popping up everywhere after Jacquemus had models walk down the runway with the micro “Le Chiquiti” bag as part of the designer’s Fall/Winter 2019/2020 collection. At the time of writing, the bag retails for $US258 on Jacquemus’ website.

Richard Bord/Getty Images Jacquemus’ Le Chiquiti bag comes in different colours.

Jenner isn’t the only celebrity to wear tiny purses. Lizzo recently embraced the mini bag trend on the red carpet.

Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for dcp According to Lizzo, the white Valentino micro-bag is one of three in the world.

The 31-year-old rapper wore a white Valentino micro bag to the American Music Awards in November.

Despite the impracticality of mini handbags, with the likes of Lizzo and Jenner wearing them, it’s clear that the trend isn’t going anywhere.

