Kendall Jenner talked about the Met Gala on Tuesday with Jimmy Fallon. Mario Anzuoni/Reuters

Kendall Jenner talked about the Met Gala during “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” on Tuesday.

She said her mom waits at the top of the red carpet each year to watch her daughters arrive.

Fans have shared a video showing Kris filming Kendall walking at the 2021 event.

Kris Jenner wears a lot of hats, but her top priority is being a mom – even at the prestigious Met Gala.

Speaking with Jimmy Fallon for “The Tonight Show” one day after the 2021 red carpet, Kendall Jenner – one of Kris’ six children – shared what it’s like to attend the event with her mom in tow.

“Every year, she stands at the top of the carpet, and security’s like, ‘C’mon, ma’am, you have to kind of go inside now. You can’t just stand here and wait around,'” Kendall said.

“And she’s like, ‘Absolutely not. I’m standing here. I’m watching all my daughters walk in,'” she continued. “She’s just so cute.”

The 25-year-old model and 818 tequila founder went on to say that Kris also shows her supportive parenting style by taking videos of her daughters as they walk the red carpet.

“The smile on her face is just everything,” Kendall said. “She’s the best.”

This year, that exact moment was captured by Met Gala spectators and shared by Kendall’s fans on social media. One video shows Kendall walking up the red carpet and looking at her mom, who is seen filming from a distance.

Kris, Kendall, and Kim Kardashian West all attended this year’s Met Gala.

The Kardashian-Jenner matriarch featured a slew of designers in her red-carpet ensemble, including Alexander McQueen, Tom Ford, Tommy Hilfiger, and Judith Leiber. She wore a black blazer with a ruffled train, matching dress pants, and pointed black pumps.

Kris Jenner wore numerous designers on this year’s red carpet. Evan Agostini/AP

Kendall took a more daring approach in a naked dress designed by Givenchy. The tan gown had a sweetheart neckline and off-the-shoulder sleeves, as well as a corset bodice and sheer, floor-length skirt.

The look, which was covered from top to bottom in crystals, also featured a diamond-encrusted choker.

Kendall Jenner stole the show in this Givenchy look. Mario Anzuoni/Reuters

Kardashian West had the edgiest look among her family, and was almost unrecognizable on the red carpet. She wore a black Balenciaga jumpsuit that covered her arms, legs, and face, with a plain black T-shirt worn as a minidress over it.

Kim Kardashian West opted for an all-black Balenciaga look. Mike Coppola/Getty Images