Kendall Jenner sued for $1.8 million by fashion brand that claims she only showed up to 1 photo shoot – not 2, as agreed

Kendall Jenner began working with Italian fashion brand Liu Jo in 2019.

Kendall Jenner is being sued by Italian fashion brand Liu Jo for $US1.8 ($AU2) million.

The company says Jenner breached their contract, attending only one photoshoot instead of two.

Jenner has not yet publicly spoken out about the lawsuit.

Supermodel Kendall Jenner has been sued by Italian fashion company Liu Jo for breach of contract.

The 25-year-old “Keeping Up With The Kardashians” star had a contract to provide modeling services for two photoshoots for Liu Jo, but instead Jenner only showed up for one of them, the lawsuit, filed in US District Court in New York on Tuesday, claims.

Liu Jo, based in Capri, is seeking damages of at least $US1.8 ($AU2) million, according to the suit, which states that the company “has suffered considerable financial harm and damages as a result of Ms. Jenner’s breach.”

Liu Jo and Jenner began working together in 2019.

The brand’s first photoshoot with the model was intended to be used for Liu Jo’s spring and summer 2020 campaign, while the second photoshoot was originally slated to be used for the brand’s 2020 fall and winter campaign, according to the lawsuit.

The latter shoot was halted due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and Jenner failed to reschedule on multiple occasions, according to the suit.

Jenner said at the time that she couldn’t travel to Italy “due to her health concerns relating to the Coronavirus pandemic,” but as the lawsuit notes, she was “repeatedly reported to be violating CDC guidelines by engaging in multiple international non-essential trips and hosting large parties with her friends.”

The lawsuit also says that “Ms. Jenner had no such health concerns when traveling to Italy in September 2020 to perform a photoshoot” for a different brand.

According to the suit, Liu Jo gave Jenner notice that she breached her contract in October 2020.

The Italian fashion brand says that it has paid Jenner $US1.35 ($AU2) million to date for her services, according to the lawsuit.

The company originally intended to pay Jenner $US1.5 ($AU2) million and a 20% service fee if she completed the job. According to Liu Jo, that included both photoshoots, “certain social media activities,” and media interviews.

“Ms. Jenner has breached the Agreement by failing to meet her obligations under the Agreement and no payments have, as yet, been refunded to Liu Jo by Ms. Jenner,” the suit states.

Representatives for Kendall Jenner and Liu Jo did not immediately respond to Insider’s request for comment.