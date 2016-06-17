Kendall Jenner fires back at the supermodels who blasted her

Kendall Jenner has some words for the people who have slammed her recently.

Multiple iconic models have slammed both her and her model pal Gigi Hadid, both of whom are known for the social media presence just as much — if, perhaps, not more — than their veritable runway and modelling work.

Rebecca Romijn said the girls were “not true supermodels” in an interview with Entertainment Tonight, and more recently, former Victoria’s Secret icon Stephanie Seymour blasted them, calling them “b****es of the moment” in an interview with Vanity Fair.

But Jenner — who, according to a recent post on her (paywalled!) website — has “seen the debate.” And, as the Victoria’s Secret runway model puts it, she “definitely [has] an opinion about it.”

“Being a “supermodel” is a relative term,” she wrote. “If people want to call Gigi and I supermodels now, it doesn’t take anything away from supermodels of the past. Obviously, I have so much respect for those women, but right now, we’re the models of this time. Significant? Maybe. Hardworking? For sure.”

Refusing to surrender to cattiness, she wrote that when she’s older, she’s going to be “so nice to anyone who’s trying to do the same thing” as she does.

For the full Gen-Z friendly response, see below:

I’ve seen the debate over Gigi and I not being “real supermodels” — and I definitely have an opinion. Gigi sent me the most recent rant and I’m disappointed. If you’re going to tell us not to be in “your moment,” then don’t be in mine! This moment is all about being supportive — NOT cyberbullying. But, if you choose to be a cyberbully, I’m going to stick up for myself.

No one is trying to steal Stephanie Seymour’s thing, or trying to be her. I actually looked up to her. She has a daughter! I guarantee you that she didn’t imagine someone so publicly shaming her daughter when she made those comments about us being “bitches of the moment.”

Being a “supermodel” is a relative term. If people want to call Gigi and I supermodels now, it doesn’t take anything away from supermodels of the past. Obviously, I have so much respect for those women, but right now, we’re the models of this time. Significant? Maybe. Hardworking? For sure.

When I’m older, I’m going to be so nice to anyone who’s trying to do the same thing as me. There are other supermodels who give me tips and build up my confidence, sending me notes after a spread comes out, saying, “You’re killing it.” That’s the classy way to behave and I fully intend on being a positive influence on anyone younger than me, my entire life.

