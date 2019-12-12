Kendall Jenner ranked her siblings from best to worst parents, and she put Rob in the top spot and listed Kourtney last

CBSKendall Jenner ranked her siblings based on their parenting skills on ‘The Late Late Show.’
- Kendall Jenner appeared on Tuesday night’s episode of CBS’s “The Late Late Show With James Corden” and participated in a game called “Spill Your Guts or Fill Your Guts,” in which the stars must answer questions truthfully or eat unappealing foods.
- The 24-year-old model played the game with the guest host Harry Styles, who she previously dated, and was asked to rank her siblings from best to worst based on their parenting skills.
- “I feel like I could answer it,” Jenner said, deciding that she’d rather share her opinion than drink 1,000-year-old eggnog.
- She began by saying that all her siblings “are actually amazing” parents, then listed her brother Rob Kardashian as No. 1.
- “He’s so good to his daughter,” Jenner said, referring to Dream Kardashian, his daughter from his past relationship with Blac Chyna.
- She followed with Khloe Kardashian, Kim Kardashian West, and Kylie Jenner, naming Kourtney Kardashian as the worst.
- Watch the video below (she’s asked to rank her siblings at 1:45).
