Kendall Jenner has turned her back on Victoria's Secret

Kendall Jenner isn’t loyal to any underwear brand.

Her latest Calvin Klein campaign, which she has posted on Instagram, has made waves, largely in part because the model has a massive fanbase who view her as royalty. She’s stunning, as per usual.

But don’t forget: Jenner strutted the runway for Victoria’s Secret in November.

When she announced that she would be appearing in the Victoria’s Secret this past fall on Instagram, she wrote that it was “the best birthday present EVER! always been one of my biggest dreams to be on this catwalk.”

But what about her gig as the face of Calvin Klein? Is that just her day job?

new for @CalvinKlein underwear #MyCalvins A photo posted by Kendall Jenner (@kendalljenner) on Jul 8, 2015 at 9:07am PDT



Not too long ago, it wasn’t.

“Honestly, it has been my dream to be able to do something like that,” she said to WWD in March 2015. “Calvin Klein’s ad campaigns have always been so memorable.”

“Being a Calvin Klein model is something that I’ve always dreamed of and it’s incredible to follow such major models like Kate Moss, Christy Turlington and Lara Stone,” she said at the time.

When she started posing for Calvin Klein’s underwear sector in the summer, she said to WWD that “It was super fun. Every girl loves posing in her underwear. It’s always fun to do that.”

Is it still a dream now that she’s fulfilled the dream of walking the runway for Victoria’s Secret — or is she just going back to work?

It appears she has no brand allegiance at all; Kendall Jenner, after all, is her own brand, who clearly doesn’t need a brand. Arguably, brands need her more.

I pose in #mycalvins. What do you do in yours? my Spring 2016 @calvinklein campaign A photo posted by Kendall Jenner (@kendalljenner) on Jan 27, 2016 at 8:10am PST



And for all of Jenner’s beauty and impressively toned limbs, the new campaign in of itself is slightly awkward. “I ___ in my Calvins,” it says, suggesting that the reader fill in the blank with one of the unlimited possibilities. You can change the world, be strong, survive, climb, cut deals, go fishing — do anything active, really — but Ms. Jenner’s choice is to “pose.” “I pose in my Calvins,” it reads, suggesting that she’s passive and not exactly doing anything, save for sitting there.

Even Victoria’s Secret, for all of the criticism its models receive, suggests its models do more than sit around; they are part of the “Train Like An Angel” campaign, they work out, they box, they’re abnormally strong for their sad diets.

But then again, posing is all Jenner is doing: posing for a paycheck, no matter where it comes from, even if it’s from two competitor brands. Perhaps more accurate phrase might be “I make money in my Calvins.”

