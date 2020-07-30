Kendall Jenner gave a tour of her $8.5 million mansion, which includes an art studio, a 'Hannah Montana'-inspired fitting room, and more

Claudia Willen
Dia Dipasupil/Getty ImagesKendall Jenner is a supermodel.
  • Kendall Jenner showed off the inside of her $US8.5 million home in Beverly Hills during a tour with Architectural Digest on Wednesday.
  • The supermodel purchased the mansion from Charlie Sheen in 2017 and renovated it for an entire year.
  • Jenner worked with interior designers Tommy Clements, Kathleen Clements, and Waldo Fernandez to achieve a “peaceful” and “calm” vibe throughout her sun-drenched home.
  • The house includes an art studio (which Jenner converted from a movie theatre), a fitting room that she calls the “Hannah Montana room,” and an art collection featuring works by James Turrell and Barbara Kruger.
  • She also included several pieces that were inspired by her family, like a wall of magazines she copied from her sister Kim Kardashian West and old Italian doors that Kris Jenner gave her.
