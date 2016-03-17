Kendall Jenner says she hasn't worked out since the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Kendall Jenner at the 2015 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show.

Victoria’s Secret models are required to train very intensely to get into shape for the outrageous annual Fashion Show.

But after that? Provided they’re not the esteemed Angels, it appears that it’s up to them — and Kendall Jenner has opted to not work out vigorously. In fact, she hasn’t worked out at all, PeopleStyle reports.

“I’ve been really, really bad and I literally haven’t worked out once since the Victoria Secret show in November,” she said to PeopleStyle.

That’s well over four months without a formal workout.

She told PeopleStyle how leading up to the Fashion Show she “worked out so hard for that, like, literally every single day — sometimes twice.”

But now, she’s completely changed gears.

“I was really on point, and I haven’t been eating the same. Like I’ve been eating just s — all the time. ‘Cause I feel like I’m on vacation now for the past couple months,” she said.

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Kendall Jenner at the 2015 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show.

Her apparent reason for forgoing exercise is similar to an excuse many of us might give: she’s too busy.

PeopleStyle points to a laundry list of things she’s had going on recently, such as various fashion shows and launching an Estee Lauder eye shadow palette. (She’s also spent some time working for a competitor underwear brand, Calvin Klein.)

Victoria’s Secret models — genetically blessed as they may be — are just like many of us: exercising for special occasions, and then resorting to their old habits.

