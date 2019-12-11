Kendall Jenner asked her ex Harry Styles which of his songs were about her on a special edition of 'Spill Your Guts'

The Late Late Show with James Corden / YouTubeHarry Styles and Kendall Jenner were first romantically linked in January 2014.
- Harry Styles guest-hosted “The Late Late Show with James Corden” on Tuesday night.
- The singer welcomed a former flame, Kendall Jenner, on the show for a special edition of “Spill Your Guts or Fill Your Guts,” a game where the host and the guest must answer controversial questions or eat or drink something disgusting.
- The supermodel preceded her question to Styles by saying, “I’m dying to know this.”
- She then asked, “Which songs on your last album were about me?”
- Styles put his face in his hand, then tucked a napkin into his shirt and ate some cod sperm so that he didn’t have to answer the question.
- Styles and Jenner were first linked in January 2014 and then had an on-again, off-again relationship over the next couple of years, according to Elle.
- Watch the segment in full below.
