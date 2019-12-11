Kendall Jenner asked her ex Harry Styles which of his songs were about her on a special edition of 'Spill Your Guts'

Tom Murray
The Late Late Show with James Corden / YouTubeHarry Styles and Kendall Jenner were first romantically linked in January 2014.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.