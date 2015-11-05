Kendall Jenner and BFF Gigi Hadid will be in this year's Victoria's Secret fashion show together

Kendall Jenner and Gigi Hadid are only 20 years old, but the beautiful besties just got the news of a lifetime.

They will both be walking in this year’s Victoria’s Secret fashion show.

The show is a huge platform for young models, with more than nine million people tuning into the much-hyped broadcast each year.

And with their combined 48.2 million Instagram followers, the two friends are likely to get the show even more viewers.

Jenner and Hadid are just two of 10 new models who will be getting their angel wings this year.

Story by Aly Weisman, editing by Stephen Parkhurst

